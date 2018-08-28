Letter: Sour grapes over baseball title
Congratulations to Mason City Newman on its baseball championship this summer. However, I wonder if it is somewhat tainted. While attending a Lisbon game this summer, I overheard a fan say, "Everyone hates Newman because they recruit players." It is evidently legal in Iowa but could be considered morally objectionable.
Putting all that aside, here is my main reason for this letter. I was not able to attend the championship game in Des Moines but was kept apprised of the progress. When hearing that my grandson, Brett Givens, who pitched for Lisbon, hit three batters in the first inning, it raised a question mark for me. Is the Newman coach teaching his players to get hit by pitches? My grandson does not throw exceptionally fast but is very accurate, can spot his pitches very well and did not hit another batter all year in over 15 games pitched.
While looking at Iowa high school baseball statistics, I noticed that Newman pitches were hit by pitches 106 times and that no other team in all of Iowa was hit 100 times. I wonder if Newman would have won as many games if it hadn't been "lucky" enough to for the players to get hit by pitches at possibly exact opportune times.
One wonders if this is really luck or a set pattern by a super egotistical coach who wants to win at any and all costs? If so, I hope there's not a "slip up" one of these years and one of his players gets seriously injured. Also, I wonder if the Iowa High School Athletic Association should initiate an investigation, and could a reprimand, suspension or worse be in order?
James Givens, Rio Hondo, Texas
