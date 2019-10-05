{{featured_button_text}}

Given what is known about then-V.P. Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, regarding the threat of withholding American aid to Ukraine unless a Ukraine prosecutor who was investigating his son’s employer be fired, and the heightened scrutiny that will now be brought to it, it is possible that this newly hatched impeachment scheme in the House of Representatives is not really about President Trump at all, but about the far left in the Democrat Party to get rid of Joe Biden and pave the way for an Elizabeth Warren nomination.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

