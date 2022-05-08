LETTER: Responding to Steve Corbin's claims

In response to Steve Corbin's editorial in the Globe on 5/1/22. He talks about think tanks that pollute information streams. He makes some assumptions that I disagree with and are untrue. Talk about disinformation!

He states that conservative think tanks give Republican legislators ideas to use for crafting voter suppression laws. This is not true. The voting laws the Republicans are trying to pass do not restrict voting. They are simply formulating laws that will stop fraud and illegal voting at the ballot box such as requiring an I.D. to vote. This is not voter suppression at all.

He also mentions several liberal think tanks and how they are so reliable, highly factual, the least biased and non-partisan. Mr. Corbin mentions billionaire George Soros and that he contributes millions of dollars to these so-called "think tanks". My friends, these organizations supported Black Lives Matter which promoted "Defunding The Police". In the riots of 2020 they burned down buildings and people got killed in cities all across the U.S. None of them suffered any consequences or where put in jail. Is this lawlessness that we want in this country?

Finally, he makes the statement that Republicans have been hostile to journalists. To me, it is not being hostile when the Republicans debunk and prove to be false all the lies and disinformation that the national T.V. and newspaper journalists put out every day. These journalists promoted the Trump-Russia collusion to get Trump elected. This was proven to be totally false. These journalists support the Democratic administration's claim that the Mexican border is being managed properly. Anyone who watches Fox news can see that thousands of people are crossing the border illegally every week.

These are examples that prove that the national media is biased and favors the Democratic Party.

Vaughn Pals

Clear Lake

