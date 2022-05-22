 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Rep. Bloomingdale works to make tax codes fair

  • 0

I will be supporting Representative Jane Bloomingdale for Iowa House in the upcoming primary election. As a business-owner, I know it’s important to send representatives to the Statehouse with a financial background.

As the owner of Bloomindale Tax and Accounting for over 25 years, Rep. Bloomingdale has the knowledge it takes to pass meaningful legislation for small business owners and working Iowans.

She can dig into the weeds on policies that put small businesses on a level playing field. She has a deep understanding of Iowa’s complicated tax code, and has worked persistently to pass tax reforms to make the code fairer for everyday Iowans.

Representative Bloomingdale also knows the value that Iowa’s Community Colleges provide our communities and local employers with affordable job training and has been a strong supporter of their roll in providing a highly skilled work force.

Representative Bloomingdale as already proven her effectiveness in the Iowa House and we need to send her back. Vote Bloomingdale on June 7th.

People are also reading…

David Steffens

Lake Mills

LTE weblogo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Voters can save democracy

LETTER: Voters can save democracy

Which right or rights will the GOP go after next? The fox is in the hen house and he's after the prize hen called Democracy. Only the voters c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News