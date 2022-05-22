LETTER: Rep. Bloomingdale works to make tax codes fair

I will be supporting Representative Jane Bloomingdale for Iowa House in the upcoming primary election. As a business-owner, I know it’s important to send representatives to the Statehouse with a financial background.

As the owner of Bloomindale Tax and Accounting for over 25 years, Rep. Bloomingdale has the knowledge it takes to pass meaningful legislation for small business owners and working Iowans.

She can dig into the weeds on policies that put small businesses on a level playing field. She has a deep understanding of Iowa’s complicated tax code, and has worked persistently to pass tax reforms to make the code fairer for everyday Iowans.

Representative Bloomingdale also knows the value that Iowa’s Community Colleges provide our communities and local employers with affordable job training and has been a strong supporter of their roll in providing a highly skilled work force.

Representative Bloomingdale as already proven her effectiveness in the Iowa House and we need to send her back. Vote Bloomingdale on June 7th.

David Steffens

Lake Mills

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0