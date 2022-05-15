LETTER: Readers should know about CG Public Health

The Cerro Gordo County Health Department has AMAZING people on their staff. Globe gazette readers need to know more about what they do. Betty Krones is not only a nurse; she’s a teacher as well. She teaches at risk kids. She has to write grants as well to support the programs that she teaches. Nothing is more important than children.

The at-risk kids need knowledge of every day issues so they can make wise choices. Learning to make wise choices is a life long skill. Please let all your readers know about what goes on at the Cerro Gordo Department of Health.

Only people who have been at their job like Betty can make such a difference. She takes her job very seriously. I’ve been shopping when some young people come up and hug her. She had explained to me that the person is one of HER KIDS. I’ve seen first hand how much she loves them. She should be recognized for her contribution to CGDH as well as how important she is helping kids at risk.

Jolene Fank

Mason City

