LETTER: Porn doesn't belong in school libraries

Are obscene and pornographic books in Iowa schools?

Yes, there are indeed obscene and pornographic books in some Iowa schools. I wanted to research why this material is allowed and where my Iowa representative, Sharon Steckman, stood on this issue. This issue has become very partisan, with Democrats defending these books in schools and equating Republicans to “Nazi book burners” for wanting to remove them. We should all agree truly obscene, and pornographic materials do not belong in schools as they are immoral and harmful to children.

Here are books I have investigated and found to be unequivocally inappropriate for children, “Lawn Boy” which graphically describes oral sex between ten-year-old boys; “Gender Queer,” which depicts sexual fantasy on the part of the narrator and contains sexually explicit cartoons; or “All Boy’s Aren’t Blue” which describes a boy who has an inappropriate relationship with a much older male cousin which includes oral sex and rape. A mother from Waukee, Iowa, found these books in her school library, you can listen to her read these books on YouTube.

So how do they allow these books in schools? The SCOTUS set a national standard for obscene material in Miller v. California. Still, according to some Iowa lawmakers and Iowa prosecutors, Iowa law is vague on this issue and needs to be clarified to remove this material. Representative Steckman does not support removing any of these books and says to leave it to the education “professionals” who have allowed these books in the first place. She also voted against HF 2577 “Education Transparency Bill” that would have given parents more tools to ensure these obscene books are not and do not enter their schools.

Allowing pornography in schools is indefensible and must be stopped! Contact your representative and tell them this issue needs addressing!

Tim Stumo

Dubuque

