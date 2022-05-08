 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Mason City music students made positive impression

Last Friday I met the nicest group of high school students from Mason City. I was entering Pizza Ranch in Dubuque, when about 100 young people were exiting. I held the door open for them as they were leaving and every student smiled and said thank you.

Quite a few said they would take over and hold the door, but I said thanks I would do it. They all had red music shirts on and said they were from Mason City on their way to Chicago.

I hope they had a great trip, and also wanted to compliment the parents and teachers of the Mason City High music students. You should be proud of the way these young people are representing Mason City.

Kim Haas

Dubuque

