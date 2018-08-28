Subscribe for 17¢ / day

From the time Mary Markwalter took over at the library, she has been trying to get the society out of there. One of the first things she did was to remove about half of their shelving and put it in another room. It was not used for anything, just sitting there empty. But she asserted her authority.

She has not been friendly to the people working in the room (ask some of the genealogy members), being rude and constantly remarking how the society was taking up room, time and library assets while doing nothing meaningful.

Mary enjoys power, and some of us in the society wonder if she really wants (or needs) the room, or whether it's just another attempt to gain total control over her little fiefdom. She runs the building like a prison, which is another example of her desire for power. So I wish everyone would just step back, take a deep breath, and ask the real purpose in this proposed change. Is there a real purpose in this, or just another step in Mary's little game of total control?

Also consider this: once she gets the genealogy department out of there, how long before she sets her sights on the archives room?

The library is a needed, respected and loved part of Mason City. But it should not be run on someone's ego or desire for authority.

Lowell Swenson, Mason City

