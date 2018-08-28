Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Hey lefties, question: If gun control is the answer to school shootings, would not border control be the answer to illegals killing American citizens?

And before you whine about politicizing the death of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal immigrant, you and your happy cohorts in the media need to look at yourself and your gushing support the likes of David “cameraman” Hogg. Newspapers ran stories covering his nationwide bus tour.

John Johnson, Britt

