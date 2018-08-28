Letter: Left can't have it both ways
Hey lefties, question: If gun control is the answer to school shootings, would not border control be the answer to illegals killing American citizens?
And before you whine about politicizing the death of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal immigrant, you and your happy cohorts in the media need to look at yourself and your gushing support the likes of David “cameraman” Hogg. Newspapers ran stories covering his nationwide bus tour.
John Johnson, Britt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.