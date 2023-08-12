Returning from church this morning, we heard a story on NPR about the razor wire and floating barricades at the southern border. Kim Reynolds is sending our National Guard to assist Abbott in this cruelty. I am beyond furious that our tax dollars will be supporting this.

A friend advised she was not using Iowa funds but Covid relief money. That’s still our money funding this crime against humanity!

While I lack the vocabulary to describe how reprehensible this is, my search for words brought up pandemicoversight.gov. 20 Inspectors General teamed up to address just this sort of crime. If you scroll to the very bottom, there is a red box “REPORT FRAUD, WASTE & ABUSE” The form can be completed anonymously, though I chose to include my name.

We can stop this abomination, or at least keep Iowa out of it if enough of us report it. It took less than 5 minutes using only one finger.

Tracy Smith

Clear Lake