“Reprehensible” accurately describes what Texas Governor Greg Abbot is doing on the Texas border. These actions are also cruel, inhumane, horrific, barbaric or un-Christian. Take your pick.

Many people have been injured and 2 dead bodies were found near the huge floating barrier. This barrier includes miles of coiled razor wire and a wall of steel cargo containers on the riverbanks of the Rio Grande. The barrier is longer than 3 football fields, and anchored in shallow water with thick cables, concrete bases and serrated metal plates that look like circular saw blades. There is no way to swim under it or over it. It blocks navigable waterways, threatens public safety and violates treaties with Mexico. The truth is that illegal border crossings have dipped to the lowest level in over 2 years. Data from the US Customs and Border Patrol showed a 72% decline in people illegally crossing the border. The Biden administration has increased levels of funding to the border. They gave Border Patrol a 17% increase in funding over last year, with the House Republicans voting against it.

Did you know that over 90% of fentanyl and over 80% of illegal narcotics arrive at LEGAL points of entry? They are not smuggled in by undocumented migrants, but by Americans. Migrants accounted for less that 9% of fentanyl trafficking convictions but 86% for American citizens.

Now, Governor Reynolds has decided to send our Iowa Troops to Texas to become complicit in this horrible situation using Covid Relief funds. In Jan. 2022, the US Treasury released its rules on how these funds can be used. The 487-page document says nothing about using the money to send troops to support these actions.

I think that knowledgeable, informed Iowans can come up with much better ways to spend that money!

Carol Meyer

Mason City