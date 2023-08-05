In 1967, President Johnson signed the public television act. He said, “While we work every day to produce new goods and to create new wealth, we want most of all to enrich man's spirit. That is the purpose of this act. It will give a wider and...stronger voice to educational radio and television by providing new funds...It will launch a major study of television's use in the Nation's classrooms and their potential use throughout the world. Finally — and most important — it builds a new institution: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”

Public television has fulfilled Johnson’s prediction. It is a fair and reliable source of news. PBS offers wonderful children’s programming, documentaries, entertainment, and public service.

If the appropriations committee’s recommended bill for the House is passed as it stands, public media would be defunded. Does the committee object to its accurate news, not filled with conspiracy theories, and its documentaries which have highlighted historic events they would rather ignore? Some members of Congress even oppose children’s programs encouraging diversity and featuring diverse characters.

We need what PBS offers, especially now that there are so many news sources that are hard to judge for reliability. Government funding is critical to augment people becoming members, and private individuals and organizations supporting specific programming.

Years ago, we debated whether we should embrace paid television. Many were against it, believing the airways were public, open to all. Today, paid TV is the norm. That’s given us options, but also allowed for more misinformation. Among these, PBS stands out for its fairness and accuracy and availability. Government support should remain intact rather than opting out to limit its impact for blatantly partisan reasons.

Patricia Schultz

Nora Springs