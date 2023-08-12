Several concerns about the PRIVATE CO2 pipeline company projects:

• CO2 is an asphyxiate, meaning if exposed to CO2, you are deprived of oxygen. Anything that needs oxygen to run is also effected (like engines), causing death.

• The amount of CO 2 proposed to be removed and transported through the pipeline is lower than the company’s (Summit Carbon) promotional materials describe. For the $5.5 Billion cost the amount being moved underground (more than 700 miles in Iowa) is not going to make enough of a difference, soon enough for the climate crisis we are in. $

• The procedure for building the pipelines destroys crops and any other vegetation, including the removal of 100 year old Oaks. A mature Oak tree removes 1 Ton of CO2 every 6 years! There are many Oak trees in the pipeline path.

• The pipeline would go under creeks and rivers. A pipeline leak would be devastating.

• .Landowners with a pipeline on their property need to be aware of liability in the event of a leak or damage, or asphyxiation. The pipeline is of various sizes with CO2 under pressure.

• The pipeline building process causes soil compaction and reduces yields, for several years. Tiling may be disrupted. It is unclear if pipeline is deep enough as relates to frost line. Karst topography is also a concern.

• There are better ways to reduce carbon and help control a worsening climate crisis. If these companies are serious about correcting the climate crisis, they would have planted many trees around each Ethanol Plant and Corporation facilities, they would be investing in rain forest restoration, promoting sustainable living and helping communities reduce their carbon footprint. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE) is working to develop low carbon grain.

Non safety standards are in place.

Debra Freeman

St. Ansgar