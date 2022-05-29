LETTER: Grassley represents hard work, honesty

As life-long Iowans, we've had the good fortune to know & visit with a lot of Iowa elected officials serving in D.C. NONE has better represented Iowa values of hard work & honesty than Chuck Grassley!

Apparently our state GOP leaders feel the same as Sen. Ernst & our own U.S. Rep Randy Feenstra as well as Rep's Hinson and Miller-Meeks, Gov. Reynolds & former Gov. Branstad have all endorsed Chuck (and for that matter, so has Donald Trump, Bob Vander Plaats & heads of all the major ag groups!) Ditto for all the Iowa GOP legislators who have made endorsements for the primary.

On the other hand, his primary opponent lists one former State Senator as his sole endorsee. Long time Iowans (not former Massachusetts attorneys) appreciate Chuck's work ethic and the fact that his seniority in the Senate guarantees major committee assignments (& choice of chairmanships again if the GOP regain Senate control in November).

We note too that Chuck's three potential Democratic opponents solely aim their attacks on Chuck, not his primary opponent as they know Chuck is their toughest potential fight. Indeed, the term "full Grassley" is in the dictionary as the definition of an elected official who makes himself available to every county, every year!

Gerald and Virginia Edgar

Garner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0