LETTER: CO2 Pipelines Are Everyone’s Concern

You may or may not have heard of the CO2 pipeline projects that are being proposed throughout Iowa. But what you do need to know is that these private-for-profit companies are planning on using Eminent Domain to acquire the land as necessary to install these pipelines. Property owners are being forced into entering into an easement agreement or facing Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is intended for public utilities not private-for-profit companies.

When I first went to the Summit CO2 Pipeline informational meetings I really wasn’t very concerned since I knew Eminent Domain only applies to public utilities. Boy was I wrong. These pipeline companies have attorney, consultant, and acquisition resources (many out-of-state) that are by-passing the public utilities intent. Federal tax incentives are being used to make millions for these private-for-profit companies.

Many think that this is a rural or farming issue but it is every Iowan’s issue. This use of Eminent Domain is a very dangerous precedent. Public lands and properties within city limits will not be exempt. Favorite hunting, fishing and natural areas will be subjected to Eminent Domain. What if a private company decides that your house/property is the perfect location for an electric car charging station or solar collection site? This Eminent Domain precedent means you lose your property.

I encourage you to contact your representatives and elected officials and tell them not to let Eminent Domain be used for any private-for-profit companies. Please read the April 25 Reuters article U.S. Midwest Carbon Pipeline’s Backers Have Close Ties to Iowa Government. This is a case where our Iowa government is not “We the People” but “We the Rich”. It needs to anger and scare each and every Iowan!

Renee Bartling

Rockford

