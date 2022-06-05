LETTER: Chris Watts for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor

Cerro Gordo County supervisors are up for election June 7. Chris Watts has worked to improve the county’s infrastructure, has kept his promise to freeze supervisor pay, and was responsible for spearheading the elimination of a taxpayer-paid county retirement plan. Latham voted to keep the county-paid retirement plan.

The county saved over four million dollars on this alone. For five years in a row the tax levy was lowered under Chris Watts’ watch.

Watts restored public comment on the weekly agenda, allowing for feedback and opinion by voters!

Chris Watts is a tenacious defender of public funds and he has never forgotten that the money the commissioners deal with in the county comes from hard-working families.

Mental health services in the county were improved by switching mental health region, improving and adding three new services, and lowering the tax levy with over one million dollars in savings. Latham opposed this for two years.

Local government has been called the purest form of government. Keep local government responsible and responsive with your vote for Chris Watts for District 1 Supervisor on Tuesday, June 7.

Rosemary Yokoi

Mason City

