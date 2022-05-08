LETTER: Carlin better candidate than Grassley

Expect a red wave in November, starting with the primary on June 7. Republicans can make it a true victory by getting rid of Charles Grassley, a dinosaur who doesn’t represent the interests of conservative Iowans.

Grassley received an “F” from Mark Levin’s Conservative Review Liberty Scorecard. Grassley consistently votes like a liberal Democrat.

Would you have voted to finish the southern border wall? I would have. Grassley voted no. Since then, two million illegal immigrants have entered our country. Most of those who were actually intercepted by immigration have been given court dates years into the future and released into the interior of the US.

Would you have voted for the $1.5 Trillion “infrastructure” spending bill at a time of unprecedented inflation? Grassley did. He voted for this bill even though most of the money goes to special interest projects unrelated to the infrastructure.

The list goes on and on, but there is refreshing light. Iowa state senator Jim Carlin is running to give conservatives a real choice. Unlike Grassley, Jim Carlin has a long and strong record of supporting fiscal responsibility and individual freedoms. He has supported medical freedom, second amendment rights, and the right to life.

Carlin was awarded a 100% conservative rating in 2021 by CPAC. He is an advocate for veterans, election integrity reform, and the Iowa Student Opportunity Act. Jim Carlin is a true patriot who supports the constitution, defends free speech, and opposes high-tech censorship.

I strongly encourage a vote against Grassley on June 7. Vote for a senator who has the interests of Iowans at heart. Vote for Jim Carlin for U.S. Senate.

Rosemary Byrne Yokoi

Mason City

