LETTER: Bloomingdale's expertise on tax policy invaluable

Jane Bloomingdale has become my close friend and mentor in the Iowa House of Representatives. Jane is one of the hardest-working, most compassionate people I know.

She uses her experience as the former mayor of Northwood as Local Government Chair. As a small business owner and accountant for nearly 30 years, Jane’s expertise on tax policy is invaluable. One of her goals was to eliminate the state’s inheritance tax.

That is no easy feat, so it’s not surprising that it took her more than one year to get it done. But Jane does not quit. She is persistent and passionate.

Inheritance tax kills businesses and family farms alike, so Jane fine-tuned the policy to ensure fiscal stability.

She shared heartfelt stories about Iowans debilitated by burdensome taxes for inheriting what was rightfully theirs. One by one, Jane gained support of members in the House and Senate. Last year she delivered a five-year complete phase out of Iowa’s State Inheritance Tax.

Jane also has taken the lead on the Length of Service Award Program (LSOAP) for retired volunteer firefighters, emergency medical care providers, and reserve peace officers. Jane has worked tirelessly to secure matching funds for this program. She gained bi-partisan support in the Iowa House and is working relentlessly for its passage through the Iowa Senate.

That’s the kind of legislator you have in Rep. Bloomingdale. Jane goes to bat time and again until she delivers on her promises.

With Democrats’ reckless spending in D.C., inflation is at a 40-year high and costs are skyrocketing for Iowans. We need Jane Bloomingdale in the Statehouse, fighting for policies that help ease the tax burden on Iowans!

For these reasons and more, I’m with Jane. I hope on June 7 you will vote for Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, Iowa House District 60.

Shannon Latham

Sheffield

