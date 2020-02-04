Letter: Abortion laws are immoral

One of the most basic and important beliefs of a Christian is that human life begins at conception. There are many examples of this in the Bible, with the most widely known and important being the immaculate conception of Jesus into Mary’s womb. Killing an unborn child is a serious sin, and in the Catholic faith it’s a mortal sin.

When Roe vs Wade was passed in 1973 pro-abortion advocates claimed the human fetus was a clump of cells until 20 or more weeks into the pregnancy. This has been disproven by science, and in recent years science has caught up with our faith, proving that the human heart starts beating within 3-4 weeks after conception, along with other discoveries showing human life indeed begins at or near conception.

Fast forward to today, according to an extensive report by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, who analyzed abortion laws in 198 countries, of these only 59 allow abortions without restrictions, with the United States being one of these countries. Of these 59 only seven allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, which again includes the United States. Most countries that allow abortions limit them to the first 12-14 weeks of the pregnancy.

So even if one is pro-abortion, although they now call it pro-choice to improve the optics, our abortion laws are antiquated and wrong.