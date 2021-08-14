Let's use our passion to unite, not divide: Letter

In regard to Sunday's paper of Aug. 8, 2021:

Such passion and conviction I hear in your Letters to the Editor and Opinion columns! Us-versus-them. I-versus-"the other." Right-versus-wrong. Liberal-versus-conservative. When will all of this "side-taking" end? Why do some people feel the need to perpetuate differences rather than focus on commonalities and a common good? Where has division, inequality, and power-struggles gotten us -- in our communities, our state, our country, and our world? How can any of us truly feel good about ourselves as inhabitants of this planet if we do not raise others up as we ourselves are able to rise? How can any of us sit idly by when ANYONE in our conscious awareness is designated "different" and/ or "lesser than" because of ill-based fears stoked by alternative facts or personal inferiority complexes?

This is not about taking sides, assigning blame, or saying that I or anyone else is better than another. This is about pleading to the sensibilities of the human heart ... To see in another that which is apart of yourself. This is a call to action for intellectuals and activists alike. True change must come from the inside, whether it be individually, socially, in business, government, or country. I cannot judge, disparage, or "throw stones" at another until I am 100% certain in the purity of my own "home."