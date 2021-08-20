Let's not let COVID win again: Letter

The arguments against the COVID vaccines has gotten ridiculous. Even Trump got the shots after he refused to believe the science and mask up before there were vaccines. That along with his carelessness that brought COVID into the White House. He was rushed to one of the best hospitals in the U.S. and got the best emergency treatment available, some even experimental that weren't available to ordinary citizens. Trump continued to downplay the coming pandemic even though he had been briefed by a phone call from President XI of China on Feb. 7, 2020 as to what was coming and the grave danger to the world. Trump downplayed it all until journalist Bob Woodward got permission from Trump to record interviews about those phone calls with XI.
Luckily vaccines were developed quickly, but not because of Trump. It was because the scientific community had expected some kind of Coronavirus pandemic in the future and had already put together the building blocks for a Coronavirus vaccine that was developed sooner than expected. Trump was actually an impediment to dealing with the virus because of the upcoming elections, so he continued to downplay. Americans waited in long lines for the vaccinations and new cases rapidly declined. Restrictions in cities and states and schools began to be lifted and vaccinations declined. The result is an exponentially rapid growth of cases and the Delta variant spreads much faster and we again are in great danger as individuals and country.
My advice is to strictly follow CDC guidelines and everybody wear masks again and get vaccinated and boosters when recommended. We have to get to "herd immunity" as quickly as possible. FORGET THE POLITICS AND FOLLOW THE SCIENCE. We can't let this trash our economy again, impede our schools and sports, our way of life!
Steven Epperly, Mason City