Let's not let COVID win again: Letter

The arguments against the COVID vaccines has gotten ridiculous. Even Trump got the shots after he refused to believe the science and mask up before there were vaccines. That along with his carelessness that brought COVID into the White House. He was rushed to one of the best hospitals in the U.S. and got the best emergency treatment available, some even experimental that weren't available to ordinary citizens. Trump continued to downplay the coming pandemic even though he had been briefed by a phone call from President XI of China on Feb. 7, 2020 as to what was coming and the grave danger to the world. Trump downplayed it all until journalist Bob Woodward got permission from Trump to record interviews about those phone calls with XI.