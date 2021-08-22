Let's move beyond the pettiness: LETTER

Politicians are succeeding getting people wound-up against each other and they won't stop until they lead the people by the nose like cattle to carry their water as if they're slaves while the crooks sit at the top dining off our bruised backs.

We must see! Look past pettiness, frustration, anger and hopelessness. Look up, look up. Looking down is in desperation whilst looking up is for inspiration. Stop fighting because it's what is wanted by power and control starved megalomaniacs! We're all so much better than this. Just look at us... being fooled into a corner like that. Turn off the TV, step back a second and ask yourself this... "If the world was in a catastrophe from which no survivors were found... would any of these arguments mean a damn thing?"