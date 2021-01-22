 Skip to main content
Let's learn from first Iran nuclear deals: Letter
Let's learn from first Iran nuclear deals: Letter

In the event of President Biden agreeing to a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon--such as enriched uranium--to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Alex Sokolow, Mason City

