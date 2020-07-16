Let's fix our heart problem: Letter

An open letter to Jeremiah Chapman: It breaks my heart that you were the recipient of such stark, hateful language of a handful of stupid racists at a high school baseball game. I would like to think that Iowans are more intelligent than that, that Iowans are more caring than than, but here it is in broad daylight! However, that misguided , hate filled few do not speak for all North Iowa. Your school, your coaches, your neighbors, your community are cheering you on. If God has gifted you with athletic abilities and you want to pursue them, do not let that "hate filled few" decide the course of your life. This is not a 'black problem' but a 'heart problem' of white America! Come on white America, let us fix our heart problem and stand up and support our black brothers and sisters.