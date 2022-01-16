Let's find civility and compromise in Mohawk debate: LETTER

Regarding the MCHS Mohawk name change controversy:

My siblings and I participated in multiple sports over a decade at MCHS. My brother and I were on the first state champ swim team in 1975. We shaved our heads to look like Mohawks for the state meet in Ames. We are proud of our accomplishments as members of our teams. But I hope we have evolved as a culture enough to understand that shaving our heads to mimic Mohawks and using the Mohawk name may have been offensive to the Native American Mohawk culture.

There is a significant gap between being a white supremacist on one hand and being sensitive and considerate of another culture on the other. We all know that history is always written by the victors, but if this name change argument is the "hill you choose to die on" I would suggest we have bigger fish to fry in our world.

I wish my father, the late Judge Bovard and past president of the Mason City school board was still alive to engage in this debate. I know that he, in his uniquely colorful and persuasive way, would have advocated in favor of a compassionate compromise and a plea for civility and unity in this surprisingly heated issue.

Scott Bovard, Missoula, Montana

