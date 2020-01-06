You are the owner of this article.
Let's get the most wanted off our streets: Letter
Let's get the most wanted off our streets: Letter

“North Iowa’s 10 most wanted," the headlines read with pictures posted of the all too familiar pictures of recidivist offenders.

It should read “judiciary’s recalled and replaced!” Law enforcement risks their lives repeatedly ... again and again for us?? Yes, support them and get prosecution for the crimes they have committed, not probation and parole? Jailed.

Greg Heitland, Clear Lake

