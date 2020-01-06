Let's get the most wanted off our streets: Letter

“North Iowa’s 10 most wanted," the headlines read with pictures posted of the all too familiar pictures of recidivist offenders.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
It should read “judiciary’s recalled and replaced!” Law enforcement risks their lives repeatedly ... again and again for us?? Yes, support them and get prosecution for the crimes they have committed, not probation and parole? Jailed.
Greg Heitland, Clear Lake
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today