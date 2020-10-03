 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legler's experience matters: Letter
0 comments

Legler's experience matters: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AnnMarie Legler
Photo provided by AnnMarie Legler

I first met AnnMarie Legler 28 years ago when we worked together in the bookkeeping department at a local bank. Because I know her both personally and professionally, I've seen firsthand her strong work ethic, leadership skills, and her very approachable personality. These are all qualities that make her the perfect choice for Cerro Gordo County Recorder.

But her most important qualification is she has already spent the last eight years working in the Recorders office and understands the position and its duties. On day one she will be able to step into the role and start assisting the residents of Cerro Gordo County. Please join me in supporting AnnMare Legler for Cerro Gordo County Recorder this Nov. 3, experience matters.

Camile Curley-Herman, Mason City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Way to go, NIACC: Letter
Letters

Way to go, NIACC: Letter

Congratulations to NIACC President Steve Schulz, Facilities Director Tony Pappas and the NIACC board on their groundbreaking solar array insta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News