Legler's experience matters: Letter

I first met AnnMarie Legler 28 years ago when we worked together in the bookkeeping department at a local bank. Because I know her both personally and professionally, I've seen firsthand her strong work ethic, leadership skills, and her very approachable personality. These are all qualities that make her the perfect choice for Cerro Gordo County Recorder.

But her most important qualification is she has already spent the last eight years working in the Recorders office and understands the position and its duties. On day one she will be able to step into the role and start assisting the residents of Cerro Gordo County. Please join me in supporting AnnMare Legler for Cerro Gordo County Recorder this Nov. 3, experience matters.