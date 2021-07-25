Left-wing of Democratic Party wants Communism: Letter

Approximately 60 years ago Cuba had been taken over by a Communist dictator by the name of Castro, while the U.S. was swearing in a new Democrat president by the name of Kennedy.

Today, the Cuban people appear to be waking up to the horrors of their situation and are trying to do something about it to improve their lives and to be able to live in freedom, free from government control, and extreme poverty. Meanwhile, the far left in the Democrat Party continue to try to take us to a Cuban type of government.

President Kennedy’s inauguration speech included a phrase, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do your country.” He would be a Republican today. Look at what happened to Cuba and remember JFK’s words. Sadly and dangerously, the Democratic Party appears to be listening to the radical part of the party.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

