Learn how to engage in civil debate, people: Letter

In regard to the name calling and the insults and rudeness: people wonder why people can't get along.

Seriously, didn't anyone take debate classes in school or college? Calling people stupid and other names is making yourself look bad. People have the right to say how they feel or what they think without being jumped on and name-called.

I pay for this paper and I don't like this kind of rudeness or actions. People need to get their facts straight before they blow up at some one else. The opinion page is getting worse by the day.

Sherry Johnson, Vermillion, South Dakota

