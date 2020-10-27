Larry Wentz for Cerro Gordo Recorder: Letter

My name is Julie Wason Billings from Clear Lake, Iowa. I have been a Cerro Gordo Central Committee member and delegate for 2016 and 2020 election years. I first met Larry Wentz at CGC Central Committee meeting this spring and got to know him over the course of this year.

We held a special election to select the candidate to run as the Cerro Gordo County recorder for the Republican Party. Larry was prepared and very professional at the special election. He had open dialogue with the delegates that attended that evening. You could tell that he had done his research and had a vision on how to make the recorder office more efficient and secure. Not only has he conducted himself with integrity, but with openness and making himself available for questions.

In addition to his own race, he has been supportive of President Trump’s re-election as well as other Republican candidates running for election. He volunteers at the GOP Victory office in Mason City and is always willing to help. I have no doubt about Larry Wentz’s ability to not only perform the duties of the CGC recorder, but to make significant changes to improve all processes and that is why, as a delegate, I voted for Larry Wentz as the candidate for CGC recorder. I ask for your support to elect Larry Wentz as the next Cerro Gordo County recorder.

Julie W Billings, Clear Lake

