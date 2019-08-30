I noticed in the Globe Gazette recently Kris Kristopherson and a band are going to be in Mason City I believe on Nov. 13. This Kristopherson has been in pornographic magazines. Performing porno, that is as pornographic as it can get.
I had the misfortune to see some of these bad magazines some years ago. Guess he needed the money.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
John Wilson, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.