I noticed in the Globe Gazette recently Kris Kristopherson and a band are going to be in Mason City I believe on Nov. 13. This Kristopherson has been in pornographic magazines. Performing porno, that is as pornographic as it can get. 

I had the misfortune to see some of these bad magazines some years ago. Guess he needed the money.

John Wilson, Mason City

