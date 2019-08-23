Across the Midwest, the rural economy is suffering. Farm income has fallen nearly 50 percent since the end of 2018. President Trump vowed to help American farmers and prove his commitment to biofuels, but his Environmental Protection Agency is breaking that promise. Just this month, the EPA issued 31 new refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard, eliminating the market for more than 1.4 billion gallons of biofuel. That’s on top of the 2.6 billion gallons destroyed by the EPA’s previous exemptions.
Fortunately, we have some champions like Senator Amy Klobuchar who are willing to stand up for agricultural communities. I had the opportunity to see her on the campaign trail recently, where she spoke about biofuels and refinery exemptions. It was encouraging to hear a presidential candidate demonstrate a deep understanding of the rural economy and show a willingness to take the administration to task for putting oil companies ahead of farm families.
Over the past three years, the EPA’s so-called “hardship” waivers – issued to multibillion-dollar oil giants like Exxon and Chevron – have destroyed the market for an estimated 1.4 billion bushels of American corn. Biofuel plants across the heartland have closed their doors or shut down production. We need leaders who will stand up against the abuse. Someone needs to hold the EPA accountable and restore the income taken from rural families.
That’s why I’m thankful to Senator Klobuchar for making this issue a priority, and I urge other candidates to do the same.
Pam Johnson, Floyd
