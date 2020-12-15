Kim Reynolds disappoints: Letter

I was so confused, disheartened, embarrassed, and downright angry to read that Kim Reynolds was upset that she did not get the opportunity to join the Texas lawsuit. Our governor was in favor of disenfranchising millions of lawful legal American voters in order to follow Trumps baseless claims, which have been proven to be lies, of widespread voter fraud.

I can understand a Republican governor wanting to support their Republican president. This is not supporting Trump's "every right' to pursue legal actions in the courts. This was our governor willing to throw democracy out the window, to overturn the will of American voters, to outright steal an election. She has shown lack of respect for the rule of law. Is this now the motto of Republicans, "win at any cost"/ Be willing to regurgitate proven false claims of election irregularities? Forgo having free and fair elections? Has Kim Reynolds lost all credibility? I am having a hard time understanding how the majority of Republicans are not willing to stand up for democracy.