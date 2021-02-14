Keep looking for answers to energy conundrum: Letter

I am writing in response to Barb Hovland's letter about the Keystone Pipeline.

Barb has done her research and there is nothing wrong with the facts she presents. I am not against pipelines to do the necessary work of carrying oil across our country. We still need it. However, I do have some major concerns about this pipeline, which is an extension of the original which has a worrisome record of leakage, one major one in N. Dakota. That makes me wonder about Keystone's attention to standards and its constant ability to monitor the pipeline additions. When it runs under a major US river, leakage in that section would have a serious impact all the way down river.

I keep weighing the pros against the cons and at the same time am really hoping American ingenuity can bring us far less dependence of oil. Right now a project is underway - I am not sure if it has been completed -- to transport wind energy created in Iowa to the Chicago area. If this is workable, so is much more. But it, too, is not without concerns. The most recent is what to do with the huge windmills and their parts when they age or are damaged.