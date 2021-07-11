 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just get the mall done, whatever it's called: Letter
0 comments

Just get the mall done, whatever it's called: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}
Hollywoodland-Mason City/Southbridge

According to developer David Rachie, who is behind the project to redevelop Southbridge Mall, the new family entertainment center will feature a bowling alley, a brewery, go-karts, golf of some kind, a movie theater, a pizzeria and a new sports bar

He also said that it's likely that the new venue will open with 100% occupancy. 

 Jared McNett

I agree with John Skipper, Hollywoodland does not seem to be a good choice for Southbridge Mall. However, this is not my main concern. My main concern is just get it done, and here’s why.

June 14, at 7:45 a.m., I had just eaten breakfast, getting ready to go take a shower. While rinsing my dishes, my teeth started to hurt, my nose was runny and I had such a cold sweat. I knew I didn’t feel right and woke my wife and said, “I think I need to go to the hospital.”

Once checked in, I was admitted to the E.R. After a preliminary questions and tests, I was given four baby aspirin to chew on, but my teeth still hurt. Then they brought out the big gun – a nitro pill. “Put this under your tongue and let it dissolve. WOW! Instant relief, no more hurting teeth!

WHOA! I am having a heart attack. This is not part of the plan to “ride go-carts when I am 110 years old." I am 40 years away from that goal.

I was transferred to Mason City for an angiogram. No sweat, a fairly common procedure, get a stent and be on my way. Oops, wrong again. I had six blockages and needed bypass surgery. I knew that was the biggie, but I did not realize it is the final option. That’s when it really hit me – my goal of riding go-carts at 110 was in jeopardy. The prognosis says I can make this goal.

Mason City, stay on track to fix the name, and keep moving forward to get the go-cart track built in down town. That way, 40 years from now, I will have a place to go to fulfill my life goal!

John Bowman, Britt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News