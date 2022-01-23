 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joyful memories of Clear Lake's Bayside Park: LETTER

1910 bayside park double Clear Lake.jpg

1910 Bayside Park Clear Lake

 James Sayles

Does anyone around there remember Bayside Park near Clear Lake?

Our father, Charlie Fromm, took my brother, John, and me to Bayside quite a few times in the summers of the 1940s. I think he liked to watch us when we were having fun. We rode the bumper cars and crashed into each other and sent the other car spinning.

We rode on the little train that went on tracks around and around the park. We rode on the roller coaster, gripping our seats in the “coaster” that chugged up to the top of the white board structure and then went flying down with all of us screaming. Someone told us that it wasn’t safe—it might fly off the track or the track might crumble--so that added another layer of excitement.

We went on the tall, tall slide that had several bumps. Sometimes we took a sheet of wax paper to sit on, and that made the ride even faster. It was great to come to a bump and fly over it to the other side, screaming and squealing.

Of course, there was a merry-go-round with its pretty horses and memorable music, and that was a good way to sort of calm down after all the screaming and shouting.

People are also reading…

And of course there was popcorn and candied apples. We had worked up quite an appetite going on those rides.

So here I am, 85 and remembering how much fun it was to be a kid.

Geraldine Fromm Schwarz, Decorah

