My husband and I (both retired teachers) don't regularly get the Globe Gazette, but we picked one up on Thanksgiving so that we could see the special ads.
On the front page was an interesting article about a family who raises turkeys. What first caught my attention about the article, however, was the glaring error in large letters in the title: "The Helfter's know turkey."
There should NOT have been an apostrophe in "Helfter's." It should have been "Helfters." Imagine my surprise to see the same error TWO more times in the same article. Perhaps your regular proofreaders were on vacation, but every journalist should be well aware of the correct usage of grammar and punctuation in every article they write.
Claudia Tillman, Forest City
