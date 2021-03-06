 Skip to main content
Job well done, CG Public Health: Letter
Job well done, CG Public Health: Letter

Kudos to the Cerro Gordo Public Health Department for the amazing organization at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic on south Federal. The clinic is so well organized and people move through quickly and smoothly. Everyone working there is very friendly and helpful!

They all deserve a big thank you for working through the problems with scheduling appointments and the shortage of doses when they have no control over how many they get. Well done!

Phyllis Rodgers, Mason City

