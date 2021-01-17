Jan. 6 wasn't a surprise to me: Letter

After five years of Trump rallies and over 33,000 lies and sleazy rhetoric, am I the only person who wasn't surprised on Jan. 6? I organized my day and watched the actions of the "folks" that Trump invited to the Capitol. No lies there: I saw the tweet on late night TV. The Republicans are finally backing down their love of Trump and his lies, cheating and racism, but we can only hope that it's not too late to save our democracy.

For five years, this has been a daily ritual from the top -- an average of 15 lies per day -- and lashing out at people who didn't play by his rules. Republicans said nothing. There must be a price to pay for allowing this to happen. We would not (I hope and pray) allow our children to act like lying, cheating, and racism is normal and allowed.

Hopefully the price paid will be cooperation and action from both sides now. We should expect that from our elected leaders.

Carol Rork, Britt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0