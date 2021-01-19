It's liberals who should be ashamed: Letters

So, when BLM rallies have people burn businesses and churches, hit police with cinder blocks, assault people, barricade police in their station and set it on fire (this is attempted murder), they are defended and encouraged by Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Cuomo, and other Democrats. Their pillaging and destruction are praised and deemed "peaceful" by the press. Democrats say that protests are good and can lead to good discussions and social change.

But when a Trump rally does far less damage than BLM or ANTIFA, they are condemned by everyone and multiple calls come out to throw everyone involved in jail. The press was quick to announce a shooting death at the demonstration; let's ignore the fact that this is a police officer shooting a demonstrator who was just standing there, doing nothing).

The Democrats' double standard is on display for all to see: They can riot, loot, burn destroy, maim, and injure during their "peaceful demonstrations," but if Republicans dial it back and do far less, they are terrorists and should be imprisoned. The heck with starting a discussion; anyone who disagrees with them needs to shut up, fall in line, and do what they're told by Democrats. You know Democrats-the party that claims to be the party of tolerance. They tolerate anything except criticism from others or facts that go against their own agenda.