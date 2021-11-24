 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It was an honor to be a Mohawk: LETTER

Open forum - Dianda

Mason City resident Constance Dianda holds a sports section of the Globe Gazette, which featured a story about the high school's football team during the 2021 season, as she states her opposition to dropping the Mohawk as the school's mascot.

 Lisa Grouette

It was an honor to be a Mohawk basketball player. Removing the Mohawk name removes decades of tradition that was only a tribute and sign of respect. Pathetic.

Paul Kuhn, Naples, Florida

WANT TO RESPOND?: Use this form to write a letter to the editor
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News