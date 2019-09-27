Recent heavy rains in Iowa and southern Minnesota are uncomfortable reminders of the adverse changes in our weather that are no longer predictions but conditions that we are living with but not yet adapting to.
Recent research by James Boulter of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire reveals that Iowa has experienced a larger increase in rain and snow — 1.25 inches per decade or almost 15% since the 1970’s — than any other part of the United States.
Because agriculture in Iowa is based almost completely on the production of corn and soybeans, much of the state is barren of vegetation during the winter and spring that could reduce the unimpeded runoff from fields which contributes to and aggravates flooding.
You have free articles remaining.
Although it is unlikely that we will see a return of the pastures and fields of hay and oats that were once common, more farmers are talking about the use of cover crops to protect their fields.
The overriding challenge, of course, is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the planet’s atmosphere which is the cause of these changes. We all need to participate in that effort.
Richard Schinnow, Rock Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.