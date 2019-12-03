I’ve talked with people in the area and have seen myself – Chicago and Detroit people are recruited to Iowa and easily receive welfare money and do not work.
They commit crimes; they are arrested and given harsh prison sentences. 96.1% of Iowa is white, but 25% of its prisons are black, according to The Journal of Gender, Race & Justice at the University of Iowa.
In Iowa, 30-year-old white and black persons commit the same crime for the first time, but the black is 6 to 10 times more likely to receive a harsh sentence. This is how career politicians/government agencies have been running our communities.
Is there profit in creating victims and a livelihood out of people's misery?
Thank you President Trump for criminal justice reform, building the wall, standing up for law enforcement, building up our military, calling the Democrat media fake news, and calling out the Communist Chinese for their taking over of the American pork industry (i.e. Smithfield and local grain elevators throughout America). President Trump 2020!
Kyle Poush, Rockwell
