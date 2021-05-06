 Skip to main content
Iowans are talking about climate change: Letter
Iowans are talking about climate change: Letter

Thank you Alan Guebert, for calling attention to the urgent need to do something to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. I dissent in one respect, Iowans across our state are talking about climate change and doing something about it.

To join Iowans exploring solutions, join us at any Citizen’s Climate Lobby chapter meeting, Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, or the Sunrise Movement or e-mail me at jackieandgary@mynitel.com for ideas about climate action in your county.

Jackie Armstrong, St. Ansgar

