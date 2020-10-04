Iowa a pioneer in civil rights: Letter

As the national conversation focuses on civil rights, it is a good time to recognize the pioneering role of Iowa in this movement.

In 1839, 26 years before the 13th Amendment to the Constitution which liberated blacks from bondage, the Iowa Territory Supreme Court had already ruled that no man could be made a slave.

The Iowa Territory Supreme Court decided the case in the matter of Ralph, a slave from Missouri. A Missouri resident named Montgomery made an agreement with Ralph (his slave) to reside in Iowa territory to earn money to purchase his freedom, for the price of $550. Ralph found a job in the lead mines in Dubuque. Five years went by with no payment to Montgomery.

The former master sent out bounty hunters to abduct Ralph and return him to Missouri. Ralph was brought before the district court and proceedings were transferred to the Iowa Territory Supreme Court.

The court ruled that Ralph should pay his debt but rejected the argument that Ralph was a fugitive slave as he was residing in a free state. Majority opinion written by Chief Justice Charles Mason, "no man in this territory (Iowa) can be reduced to slavery.” Montgomery could no longer exercise any right over him in the Iowa territory.

Iowa was well ahead of the nation at the time.