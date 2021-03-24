Increase use of biofuels to support farmers: Letter

I'm a fourth generation family farmer in north central Iowa. When I consider all the ways I can improve upon my farm while also benefiting my fellow Iowans, I can't think of a better way than biofuels and specifically biodiesel.

With sustainability in mind, there's really no better example than biodiesel. It's a proven product that can be used right now to benefit the environment. It's a product that we raise every year derived from soybeans we grow that actually raises the value of each bushel by 13%. A healthy biodiesel industry also works in concert with the livestock industry by lowering the cost of soybean meal.

Biodiesel also provides Iowa with nearly 4,000 jobs while reducing our need to rely on exports or foreign markets to sell our products. These jobs help support the economies of Iowa's rural communities.

The time is right for all of Iowa to get behind biodiesel. It requires no change in infrastructure and is available right now. When others call for reductions in our carbon footprint, biodiesel is the answer already available.

Join me and other farmers across the Midwest calling for increase usage of biodiesel through the Iowa Biofuels Standard (HSB185).

Brent Renner, Klemme

