In doing nothing, we've lost America: Letter

After watching with anguish, the images from the Jan. 6 degenerative white supremacist attack on the United States Capitol, I read and listened to politicians, business and religious leaders telling us “this is not America. This is not who we are.”

I disagree.

This is exactly who we are. Our insecurities and prejudices have led us to listen to and follow misogynists, racists, bigots, and religious fanatics who pander to our base nature and fears.

There is a quote, attributed to Edmund Burke, an 18th century statesman, which states “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men (and women) should do nothing.”

There are too few people shouting “the emperor has no clothes!” and even fewer looking to determine if that is true.

World, I am embarrassed and ashamed. I apologize.

Jim Reynolds, Clear Lake

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0