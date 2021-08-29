Immunization is best protection against COVID: Letter

COVID infections and hospitalizations are increasing again in Iowa, including Cerro Gordo County. This is driven by the Delta variant, which is 2-3 times more infectious than previous strains.

Immunization is the best protection against COVID. Vaccination is extremely effective. Almost all COIVD hospitalizations and deaths are in those who have not been vaccinated. The vaccines are safe. Hundreds of millions of people have received the vaccines with few reported severe side effects.

It is also a good idea to wear a mask inside and in crowds outdoors. You can assume that many of the people around you are not fully vaccinated, fewer if it is a younger group and none for those under 12.

Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Support appropriate precautions in schools and other public places. Do it for yourself, because of our obligation not to harm others, and to do our part to get our country back to normal.

You can get reliable, current information at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Bruce Trimble, MD, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.