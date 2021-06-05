I loved the Meredith Willson birthday celebration: Letter

A heart-felt thank you to all those involved making the recent birthday party for Meredith Willson at Music Man Square such a great event.

Popcorn, cake, ice cream, all available. Each piece of cake had a music note on it to go with the theme for the evening.

The musicians were so good with their performance it seemed they could step right in to be part of the regular cast of "The Music Man."

The little girls holding hands in a circle dance to a musical number was so cute.

Then the viewing of the timeless classic, "The Music Man," was so enjoyable. Everyone seemed to be back for a time in "The Music Man" era.

A happy time event.

Norm Froiland, Clear Lake

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.