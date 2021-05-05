 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I expect more from a governor': Letter
0 comments

'I expect more from a governor': Letter

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Reynold's snarky rejection of $95 million in federal aid needs some clarification. As an educator I agree with the need for direct classroom instruction that she imposed.

However, to ignore the safety concerns from teachers and not supply adequate PPE material to schools was unwise and unsafe. The state may NOW have adequate testing for schools, but it didn't when they were forced to reopen. Reynolds is also ignoring a major CDC recommendation to keep schools safe: the ventilation systems.

Besides masking and distancing, CDC says the virus now and in future outbreaks could be greatly curtailed by running the HVAC systems at max flow. Hepa filtration and UVGI (ultraviolet system) should be employed whenever possible. To keep our kids and staff as safe as possible, how many schools do you know that have HEPA and/or UVGI systems.

That $95 million could have been put to better use than a political show. I expect more from a governor!

Keith Yarrow, Mason City

WANT TO RESPOND?: Use this form to write a letter to the editor
LTE weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News