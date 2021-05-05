'I expect more from a governor': Letter

Gov. Reynold's snarky rejection of $95 million in federal aid needs some clarification. As an educator I agree with the need for direct classroom instruction that she imposed.

However, to ignore the safety concerns from teachers and not supply adequate PPE material to schools was unwise and unsafe. The state may NOW have adequate testing for schools, but it didn't when they were forced to reopen. Reynolds is also ignoring a major CDC recommendation to keep schools safe: the ventilation systems.

Besides masking and distancing, CDC says the virus now and in future outbreaks could be greatly curtailed by running the HVAC systems at max flow. Hepa filtration and UVGI (ultraviolet system) should be employed whenever possible. To keep our kids and staff as safe as possible, how many schools do you know that have HEPA and/or UVGI systems.

That $95 million could have been put to better use than a political show. I expect more from a governor!

Keith Yarrow, Mason City

